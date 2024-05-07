'Part of the solution': Residents, politicians weigh in on nuclear debate

A Dederang resident opposing a proposed lithium battery site in her area has voiced support for nuclear energy, saying "it has to be part of the solution".
Lobby group Nuclear for Climate Australia has named Albury and Dederang as "possible" as opposed to "probable" sites for reactors.
They both would involve two 300 megawatt power plants.
Dederang's Sharon McEvoy, not speaking on behalf of battery opposition group Friends of the Kiewa and Alpine Valleys, stopped short of saying she'd support a nuclear power plant in Dederang but hinted that she'd be open to it.
"I personally believe that if we want a secure energy future that's clean and green for the world, it's the only way to go," she said.
"If you do the maths on everything that they have to build to make this other (renewable) system work, they can't do it, ever.
"By the time they finish building all the battery storage that you need, they're going to have to start again because the original ones will be worn out and they still won't have enough."
Two lithium battery sites are proposed to be built in Dederang, although no planning permits have been lodged yet.
A large concern raised by some residents is the destruction of "prime agricultural land" should these plans go ahead.
Meadow Creek residents have similar concerns regarding a proposed solar farm in their region.
Mrs McEvoy said when the lithium battery proposals started, she considered volunteering her farm for nuclear power to ward off other proposals.
"I think down the track, it will save agriculture in our country," she said.
"(We must) have a multi-pronged approach, not this ideological, we have to be renewable only with wind and solar and batteries without looking at any of the other things.
"We have to look at nuclear like other countries in the world are doing."
Murrumbidgee Council is circulating a survey until May 22, gauging opinions on nuclear power generation in its area.
Mayor Ruth McRae, of Jerilderie, said the decision to do the survey came after a "robust discussion" the council held behind closed doors, where "a couple (of people) were vehemently opposed to it".
She said the consensus at the end of the meeting was to ask the community what they thought.
"We find ourselves smack-bang in the middle of a very desirable renewable energy zone," Cr McRae said.
"We have lots of interest for renewable energy, like solar farms, wind farms, you name it. While the communities are very on board with the renewable energy ethos, the very real impact is that we're just going to become a land of renewable energy.
"While we certainly want to play our part in transitioning to reliable and greener energy sources, we don't want our landscape and (productive farming land) to be a blight of solar and wind farms."
Cr McRae said the prospect of nuclear energy would depend on the survey results.
"If the survey comes back and says, 'you've lost the plot, you will be replaced at the council table in September', so it should be," she said.
"But what it does is it generates conversation and a bit more lateral thinking around how are we going to power our country into the future."
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke, who is also the chair of Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation and on the board of the NSW Country Mayors Association, said the two organisations have had ongoing discussions about nuclear energy.
He said Country Mayors will be hosting a forum on the alternative energy source on May 15.
"It is something that's been discussed," he said.
"They put out a bill to see if there was much interest with the member councils to have this session, and there was enough interest, certainly, to run it."
"We haven't had local conversations about nuclear. It's only been at a Country Mayors or RAMJO level that it's starting to come through.
"When the time comes, we'll put it out to the public. It'll be up to them to make some decisions."
Farrer MP Sussan Ley, speaking at a press conference in Albury on Tuesday, May 7, said she encouraged discussions around nuclear but didn't say if she would recommend a power plant being built in her electorate.
"This is always going to come from community consultation," she said.
"What the coalition has said is it makes sense to co-locate any future nuclear power plant with coal-fired power stations. Also, there needs to be a ready access of water.
"We don't have coal-fired power stations in my electorate. Other areas that do are having a detailed conversation.
"But I want everyone, everywhere, to think about what nuclear energy more broadly, might do for the country into the future."
The Border Mail contacted Indi MP Helen Haines, but she had no comment at this time.
At a speech to Parliament in November 23, where Dr Haines addressed concerns made by communities impacted by the renewable transition, she said that nuclear energy was not a realistic option.
"This is an attempt by the Coalition to stall necessary progress, to sell nuclear pipe dreams and, as a result, to leave Australians without the solutions and to leave Australians divided," she said.
"I reject these political games played at the cost of all Australians, and I reject them as a regional Australian."
