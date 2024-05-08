Equipping older people with skills for the digital era, one tap at a time

Wodonga's Sandra Temple is defying technology fears with the help of a program run by Wodonga Senior Secondary College and the Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau.
The program, Know Your Gizmo was designed to help senior citizens learn all they can about smart devices.
Mrs Temple, 79, said she was determined to learn about her smartphone because "it's not going away".
With the help of year 10 students Curtis Grasso and Gwen Rivett, she now has a newfound confidence in navigating the digital world.
"I've loved the program," she said on Wednesday, May 8.
"Most people my age are happy to embrace new technology.
"The students had been very respectful, while not pushing their point of view and very patient."
Mrs Temple said it was important to learn what she could, especially "because times have changed".
Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau projects and training manager Wade Leonard said about 35 participants have attended the program, which run annually for six weeks at a time.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for the students to work with a different age demographic," he said.
"But it also allows the elderly to work with the students so that they can gain valuable information."
He said the feedback for the program had been "amazing".
"We've had the seniors attend multiple sessions and they've made friends with the students too," he said.
Curtis, 15, said he had a lot of knowledge to share, so it was fitting to help whoever he could.
Gwen, also 15, said she enjoyed helping people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.