The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Slow and steady return' to court complete as Clark starts season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 15 2024 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta goaler Georgia Clark played her first game back for the Magpies in round six after sustaining an ankle injury during preseason. File picture by James Wiltshire.
Wangaratta goaler Georgia Clark played her first game back for the Magpies in round six after sustaining an ankle injury during preseason. File picture by James Wiltshire.

The long wait to start the season officially came to an end for Georgia Clark during Wangaratta's recent round six encounter against Lavington.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.