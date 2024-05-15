'Slow and steady return' to court complete as Clark starts season

The long wait to start the season officially came to an end for Georgia Clark during Wangaratta's recent round six encounter against Lavington.
After sustaining an ankle injury during preseason, the Magpies' goaler finally rejoined her teammates on court to help the side to a 49-35 victory against the Panthers.
"It felt so great," Clark said of her return.
"I ruptured a ligament in my ankle during preseason, so it's been a bit of a slow and steady return.
"Obviously the timing of it meant that I didn't have to miss as many games as I would have it had of occurred mid-season, but obviously it meant I couldn't start with everyone else.
"But I've come back to a team that's in a really good place, so it's really exciting."
Clark hasn't had the easiest run in her three season with the Magpies, having sustained a devastating knee injury during the 2022 preliminary final.
"They've been different rehabs, but very much the same with strengthening my leg," she said.
"I had a bit to go off from that previous injury, but I haven't had any grief from my knee, which has been nice,
"It's just about maintaining strength in my knees and ankles now."
Wangaratta has enjoyed a strong start to the season, having not dropped a game so far.
"I think the team's in a really good place at the moment, both in a playing capacity and having a lot of positive energy around," Clark said.
"Shea (Cunningham) has been a massive gain for us.
"Just having a fresh set of eyes and new ideas has given us so much more depth as a playing group.
"It's really exciting to see what we're continuing to put on court every week and how we're growing as a team."
The only team to trump the Magpies at this stage is the Roos, who are also undefeated, but hold top spot on percentage.
The two sides will meet for the first time this weekend.
"That will be a really interesting game and it will put us to the test," Clark said.
"I guess we just have to know and expect that the league continues to grow in competition, and this year is no different and another testament to that."
