Victoria's best regional pub restaurant is in the heart of Rutherglen

A Rutherglen hotel is serving up the best pub food in regional Victoria - officially.
The Victoria Hotel Rutherglen was named Best Pub Restaurant - Regional in the AHA Victoria State Awards for Excellence announced in Melbourne on Saturday, May 18.
Prevailing over six other finalists, the multi-million-dollar redevelopment of the historic Victoria Hotel Rutherglen only opened during December.
Having bought the freehold of the Main Street building in mid-2021, Kate and Matt Halpin introduced contemporary style in a heritage setting across their food and accommodation offerings.
Ms Halpin from nearby Corowa and Mr Halpin from Maryborough wanted to honour the hotel's place in Rutherglen's history.
Anderson (St Kilda's Stokehouse Pasta & Bar head chef) brought more than 15 years of culinary experience in hatted and fine-dining restaurants across Australia and Canada.
The Victoria's Mediterranean-inspired, flame-focused menu celebrated North East produce while the drinks list showcased regional vineyards and distilleries.
The hotel's menu was both innovative and approachable.
Menu highlights include salt-roasted beetroot with macadamia cream and orange oil; house-made gnocchi with fired broccoli, smoked almond and salted ricotta; slow-cooked Kiewa lamb shoulder with smoky eggplant, spinach, sumac yoghurt and thyme; Riverine Scotch fillet; charred lettuce hearts with anchovies, capers and pecorino; wood-roasted carrots with goats cheese and burnt Scion Drunk Honey; and a Grown-Up Spider of Gelatina vanilla bean ice cream and Campbells Sparkling Shiraz.
Six of 14 boutique hotel suites opened early in 2024 with the rest operational by mid-year.
A Wangaratta establishment took out the Best Family Dining category at the awards.
The Old Town N Country Tavern bagged the award over 10 other regional hotels.
About 1200 patrons attended the Crown Palladium on Saturday for the 2024 AHA (Vic) State Awards for Excellence, where winners were revealed across 40 categories.
AHA (Vic) chief executive Paddy O'Sullivan commended the finalists and winners in a high-standard awards night.
"At the 2024 AHA (Vic) State Awards for Excellence we celebrated the hospitality delivered through Victoria's remarkable pubs and hotels," he said.
"The Awards recognised the significant commitment and dedication of our publicans, hoteliers and their staff."
The iconic Parma of The Year was tightly contested by 16 finalists with The Middle Hotel in Korumburra winning the category with a perfect score.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.