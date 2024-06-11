'Why not lower all the speed limits to 20kmh?'

A proposal to reduce speeds to 40kmh and 50kmh on major roads across Albury, Lavington and Thurgoona was always going to be controversial.
Anthony Bunn, who first broke the story last Friday, was at Albury Council last night to hear some vigorous debate on plans to cut the speed limits on a swathe of Albury roads, with Darren Cameron the most vocal critic, labelling the idea "ridiculous".
We've received a stack of comments on the issue, including some from subscribers Cameron Boyd and Sean Farrar, which feature in web words in today's digital print edition.
