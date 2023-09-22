The sudden closure of an Albury nightclub has come as a shock to the community with memories flooding in from patrons.
Zed Bar and former Globe Hotel owner of 24 years Brian Grenfell made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday, September 22 that the business would be closed immediately.
Comments poured in after the announcement as people reflected on the good times had, including happy hours where favourite cocktails such as Red Corvettes and test tube shots were consumed.
"Don't know if I've ever been so devastated," Abbey Anderson commented on Facebook.
Tory Wallace said: "It's a sad day."
Albion Hotel and Beer DeLuxe operations manager Mitch Harris, who frequented the venue in his younger years, said when the transition from Globe Hotel to Zed Bar took place in 2007, it became "an absolute diamond of Albury nightlife."
"Obviously times change and things progress and Brian was always at the forefront of that, moving with the times," Mr Harris said.
"From the auto beer pourers, from his fit-outs, from his style of music and events that he put on. It's an absolute credit to Brian for his 24 years really shaping what Albury nightlife on Dean Street is today.
"Sometimes regional localities are a little bit behind the eight ball in relation to what's at the forefront of industry and technology in the metropolitan areas, but my friends and I always viewed Zed Bar as the premier venue when we were growing up in the mid-2000s."
Mr Harris said nightlife in Albury had never been better and safer than it was now, with more variety on offer than ever before.
"The venues and the operators within those venues are working in a more collaborative way than we ever had before, which is why we'll be really sad to see Brian exit that group," Mr Harris said.
"We're excited to welcome a new operator, if there is going to be one of that premises, along with any further competition that comes, because the more variety that we have, the better it is for our city and for our customers.
"If you look at a broader perspective of just licensed premises within Albury and Lavington, almost every venue has had a renovation or an upgrade in the last five years.
"All of them are fantastic to frequent, they all have great beer, great service and great food. I honestly don't think there's a bad pub in Albury and I think that's something to be really proud of as a city.
"Not only do we as operators not have to reach that standard and strive for that, but our customers, that's what they expect, and that's what we have to deliver.
"I really hope that whoever takes over that premises where Zed Bar is will be able to obviously continue on the tradition that Brian built of striving for that excellence, and that they can add another layer to the variety of nightlife that's available on Dean Street."
The Globe Hotel dates back to 1860, but 1937 to 1945 was considered one of its peak periods under the ownership of Joseph and Mary Ann Ecker.
Changes in 1938 created a public bar access on Dean Street, and a main entrance and saloon bar on Kiewa Street, while a bottle shop was placed on the corner.
Overnight guests during that year included Prime Minister Joseph Lyons and Victorian Premier Sir Arthur Dunstan.
Politicians were frequent guests at the Globe during the years of World War II. Prime Minister John Curtin stayed several times and was once accompanied by his Treasurer, Ben Chifley.
Mr Ecker retired to Melbourne with his wife in October 1945 and sold the lease to the Lilley family, with an agreement staff would be retained.
Two years later, he sold the freehold to the same family for 70,000 pounds.
