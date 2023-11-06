A new bridge will be built on Indigo Creek Road after a year of traffic delays and congestion.
But a stall on heritage studies and environmental impact statements has hindered repair work to another bridge on Beechworth-Wodonga Road.
The bridge on Indigo Creek Road was closed last spring when a major culvert was damaged during the North East's "big wet".
A temporary bridge and access road has been in place for local traffic since a section of the road was closed.
The federal government has slotted $1.24 million for construction of the new bridge.
The funding will enable the design and construction of a single span, two-lane structure.
Indigo Shire Council has earmarked $280,000 to go towards the project.
Indi MP Helen Haines welcomed the funding announcement.
"The creation of the temporary bridge has kept the road open, but drivers have had to deal with delays and congestion," Dr Haines said.
The new bridge is one of eleven projects that will share in $41 million under the Bridges Renewal Program.
Tenders have not yet been called for the project.
Meanwhile, there are further delays in repairs to the bridge over the Rising Sun Creek on Beechworth-Wodonga Road which was closed just before Easter when culverts were damaged.
A temporary one-lane Bailey bridge with traffic lights at each end was set up in August.
Indigo Shire Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said the matter was in the hands of Regional Roads Victoria.
"Regional Roads Victoria were at the end of finalising environmental impact statements and heritage studies," Mr Ierino said.
"Even though they're not as visible as other heritage sites, there are some old historic culverts that are under the road.
"We do not have from Regional Roads Victoria any firm dates yet as to when those works might be completed but they are getting closer to finalisation and should be able to start works at some point."
