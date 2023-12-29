Hands down, these photos of moments in time are among my favourites

Australian Kangaroos
One of the coolest things this year was when the national rugby league team came for a multi day camp on the Border. In this photo Cameron Murray runs out to train at the Lavington Sports Ground. It was so exciting to see the best of the best in our town and I love all the hands reaching out in this image.
Paula Thompson
Border ballroom dancer, Paula Thompson, pictured before heading to nationals. All day I watched the sky, hoping the sun would come out. In the end I think the photos look amazing because of the stormy dark sky. The contrast of Paula's white dress against the sky really makes for an incredible image.
Beechworth Telegram
Leo Nette and the other volunteers at the Beechworth Telegraph Station sent a telegram to the King for his coronation. I like the smile on his face as he is surrounded by all these old machines which bring him so much joy.
Angus Baker
My favourite footy photo of the year is of Wodonga's Angus Baker. This photo was during finals at Bunton Park. When photographing from the coach box side, you can get a black background like this image. The intensity in his eyes and the looming tackler contribute to this photo appealing to me so much.
Emu Egg
Uncle Tunny Murray is carving an emu egg in this picture. I love the texture of his hands in the low light and the tiny shavings you can see being carved off the egg.
Dance Rites
Mother and daughter Lilah and Teisha Toi were heading off to Sydney for the Dance Rites. For this photo we met at East Albury's Mungabareena Reserve under a dark sky. The face paint and big old gumtree really make this photo stand out.
Joe Richards
The feel-good story of last year was Wangaratta's Joe Richards being drafted to Collingwood. I was fortunate enough to travel to Melbourne and photograph Joe at training. The story was so inspiring and the spherical shapes of AAMI Park in the background make this another favourite.
Valentine's Day
This image is so interesting because of the story and seemingly obscure location of a petrol station. Karen and Mark Stacey have been married for 40 years and have always played backgammon. In recent times they have played at the Wodonga APCO over a coffee. Mark has been diagnosed with dementia and Karen uses their daily game to judge how Mark is going for the day.
Big Bash
There aren't many better backgrounds on the Border than a full hill at Lavington Sports Ground. For New Year's Eve the Big Bash came to town and in this image Sydney's Alex Hales hit a big six. It's so fantastic when major events take place in our region.
Burvale Standoff
One of the stranger incidents for the year was when two men entered into a standoff with police from the top of the Burvale Motor Inn. A large section of central Albury was shut down and the event continued for many hours. I added this photo because of the tense atmosphere at this scene - you don't see rifles and shotguns in Albury very often.
