The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Year in Review

A centenarian, a torch bearer, sport and many, many good causes

By Tara Trewhella
Updated December 28 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Iris Stone played down her 100th birthday celebrations. "I still have a lot of life to live," she says. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Wodonga's Iris Stone played down her 100th birthday celebrations. "I still have a lot of life to live," she says. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Wodonga's Iris Stone was really interesting to photograph. She had a very clear idea of how the photo should look, and was really lovely to work with. Happy 100th Iris!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.