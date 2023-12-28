A centenarian, a torch bearer, sport and many, many good causes

Wodonga's Iris Stone was really interesting to photograph. She had a very clear idea of how the photo should look, and was really lovely to work with. Happy 100th Iris!
It was really special to capture Timmy in his team jumper, which he was feeling very honoured to have received - capturing these big moments for people who sometimes go unnoticed is a really amazing part of this job.
The pride on Robin Patterson's face as he took the torch at Wodonga was really lovely to capture and made for some amazing images of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.
I always enjoy capturing theatre, especially at HotHouse. Unprecedented was a big show for the venue, and capturing the cast doing what they do best was really marvellous.
Capturing young people actively making a difference is so wonderful. Despite some really hot, nasty weather, these kids were out planting 1500 trees to make the world a tiny bit better, and that to me is incredibly newsworthy.
In the scheme of this kindergarten incursion, storytime was a really quiet moment, and it was quite wonderful to watch the kids at Bellbridge Early Learning Centre be completely enthralled by the story read to them by Major Mark Robinson.
This was just a fun shoot. Watching all these big, tough men pose in their loudest shorts with little Charli was a great way to spend some time, and for an amazing cause.
Another example of families doing amazing things. Both Michael and Jackson Gray were wonderful to chat to and photograph, and working with sporting subjects who are a little different always makes my job super fun.
I'm a huge fan of capturing girls and women doing amazing things in sport, and it makes me happy that these stories are happening more and more. The Dodd girls are really incredible, and stories like theirs inspire others to join them on the field.
It's always a highlight to capture multiple generations of a family involved in something fun and a little different. Albury's Terry Hubbard's efforts model amazing behaviour for his granddaughter, and capturing her cheering him on was a lot of fun!
