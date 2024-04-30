'Annette upheld a mirror to the world without fuss and without abrasion'

When the curtains fell on Strictly Ballroom The Musical at Albury Entertainment Centre recently, a dedication to Annette Challis was projected on to them.
Many in the packed house on Friday, April 19, were visibly shocked.
A mover and shaker in the Border performing arts community and co-founder of Revolution Theatre Productions, Ms Challis died from cancer on Thursday, April 18, at her home surrounded by her loving husband Peter and their son Jesse. She was 63.
A ballroom dancer in her own right, Strictly Ballroom The Musical was a fitting finale to honour Ms Challis' tremendous impact on the theatre, music and dance communities.
Representatives of Border performing arts groups remembered a tenacious, gracious and generous friend and colleague at a celebration of life service at St Matthew's Anglican Church in Albury on Monday, April 29.
Border ballroom dance teacher, choreographer and friend Sheree Dalitz said she first met Ms Challis, whom she called "Lady", more than two decades ago when she had sought tuition for her then young son Jesse.
Ultimately, Ms Challis trained in ballroom dancing herself.
"No wonder she was drawn to this elegant world of ballroom dancing because 'Lady' always has been and always will be grace, class and style personified," Ms Dalitz said.
"Her success on the dance floor was the direct product of Lady's meticulous attention to detail and quest for perfection no matter the hours of effort or energy required.
"She would walk into a room and light it up with her presence totally unaware of her impact.
"Your elegance, grace and humility will live on in us and in our dance community."
Jesse, now 24 and studying acting, described his beloved mother as a wife, a daughter, a sister, a friend and a compassionate community-minded facilitator.
"She was always focused on helping those who were struggling in life, education and the performing arts," he said.
"Mum was always studying and was the definition of a life-long learner.
"She was an educator, a HR facilitator, an administrator and she excelled at all of these things throughout her working life."
Born on November 1, 1960, at the Mercy Hospital Albury, Ms Challis (nee Spurr) went to North Albury Public School before moving to Gippsland to complete her secondary education.
Later she studied at Albury TAFE and Charles Sturt University in Albury. She was a secretary to former Albury Mayor John Roach in his family's real estate agency business.
She married her soulmate Peter Challis in 1998 and they were blessed with their son the next year.
Together they cruised the Nile River to see the pyramids in Eygpt, they visited Disneyland on three continents and twice went to Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, who was Ms Challis' favourite performer.
Having met Ms Challis ahead of Revolution Theatre Productions' adaptation of Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical, Norman Johnson-Meader said Ms Challis had a strong intuition bordering on a sixth sense.
"She pushed the envelope with local community theatre not only in the standards that she set and maintained but also in the genres that she supported," he said.
"Many theatre companies will steer clear of scripts that may be considered controversial but thanks to Annette's vision and ethos of a company she co-founded the Albury-Wodonga community has responded greatly to the thematic material in productions such as Avenue Q, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and most recently, Strictly Ballroom.
"This is not to say that Annette sought to be a provocateur rather, in her infallibly elegant way, Annette was able to uphold a highly relevant mirror to the world without fuss, without fanfare and without abrasion."
Mr Johnson-Meader said Ms Challis possessed a rare combination of traits in the performing arts realm.
"In the world of theatre there are many greatly talented people who maintain a conspicuous profile of individuality, inimitability and panache; these certainly are characteristics that are attributed to Annette without any second thought," Mr Johnson-Meader said.
"I have met few, however, who also possess Annette's skills for organisation, negotiation, problem solving and overall production management all while maintaining an absolute aura of grace, dignity and diplomacy."
The fundraising arm of Albury Wodonga Community Chest Incorporated, Revolution Theatre Productions gave 50 per cent of its profits from shows (Avenue Q was its first production) to Border charities. Recipients included Belvoir Special School, Wewak Street School, Mercy Health, Betty's Place and Albury Wodonga Cancer Foundation.
Ms Challis' long-time friend Patricia Clout did an ode at Monday's celebration of life service.
"Annette, elegant, strong, unwavering, you have constantly been an inspiration to all around you; family, friends, co-workers and cultural contacts," she said.
"You were talented, quietly praising others and often leading by example.
"Your determination and drive were never to be defeated and this was always evident, present in your selflessness and your concern for others.
"Dancing was your passion, your interest, your way of humbly showing the poise and charm that you possessed. Annette, loving, resilient and compassionate."
The Other Theatre Company posted on social media ahead of the service: "She was a well respected member of the local theatre community. Often unseen, but her work has paved the way for many productions, people and networking opportunities. We are all greater for having been in her orbit through the years."
With Ms Challis' favourite ballgown, known simply as the Cadbury dress owing to its colour, on display at St Matthew's on Monday, there was a touch of Strictly Ballroom until the very end.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller eloquently said: "Her gown and her life continue to shine!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.