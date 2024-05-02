The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

THEN AND NOW: Hume seeks 'favourable consideration' for expedition convicts

By Peter Harper, Albury and District Historical Society
May 2 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The names of all Hume and Hovell expedition members are inscribed on the first and last monuments marking the route through Victoria, at Lake Hume and Lara. Picture supplied
The names of all Hume and Hovell expedition members are inscribed on the first and last monuments marking the route through Victoria, at Lake Hume and Lara. Picture supplied

The third in the Albury and District Historical Society's series leading up to November's bicentenary of the Hume and Hovell expedition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.