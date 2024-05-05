Hundreds happy to head for the hills

When even an Olympian calls the hills brutal, they must be bad!
Under sunny skies, Melbourne marathon runner Liam Adams claimed the 2024 Nail Can Hill Run yesterday and hopes to compete in his third Olympics in Paris later this year.
He told Layton Holley he was pretty happy with his time in an event "completely different to most other races".
Check out our Nail Can Hill Run photo gallery to see if photographer James Wiltshire has caught you, or someone you know, in action.
Sadly, exercise like that is not possible for Wodonga's Jai Coomber, 14, whose three-year health battle has left him frail, thin and using a wheelchair. His mother Kathryn Flanders has shared their medical ordeal.
Meanwhile, the traffic at Thurgoona continues to aggravate drivers, with Anthony Bunn reporting Transport for NSW has installed 16 cameras to monitor vehicle flow.
And in another big weekend of sport, Wangaratta Rovers coach Sam Murray has committed to a third year at the helm, which Andrew Moir describes as big news for a club that's flying high.
As always, thanks for your continued support and I hope you have a great day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.