Site for Mexican eatery sells, development to finally commence

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 6 2024 - 4:30pm
An artist's impression of the Guzman y Gomez and Oporto stores to be built on Wagga Road in Lavington. Picture supplied
Development of the Border's first Guzman y Gomez restaurant is finally set to commence more than two-and-half-years after initial plans were put forward.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

