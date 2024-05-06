Site for Mexican eatery sells, development to finally commence

Development of the Border's first Guzman y Gomez restaurant is finally set to commence more than two-and-half-years after initial plans were put forward.
The site on the corner of Wagga and Kaylock roads in Lavington has been sold unconditionally, with the Mexican eatery, as well as Portuguese chicken franchise Oporto to be built there.
Guzman y Gomez started in Sydney in 2005 and has more than 180 stores in Australia.
The more than 4500-square metre parcel of land was formerly home to a Caltex service station and Hungry Jacks store.
Development plans were initially floated late in 2021 before an application was lodged with Albury Council in September 2022.
AW Commercial agent Scott Mann, who handled the initial development application for the site said work could start straight away.
"We've sold it with the DA and the lease agreements in place. That sale has actually gone unconditional and the buyer is going to proceed with that immediately," he said.
"It's good to see it actually happen and know that the developer that's got his hands on it is going to proceed with it."
The site would have also been home to the Border's first Oporto restaurant, but that will now occur on the former Murray Valley Motel site on Melbourne Road in Wodonga in the coming weeks, which was given the green light for development in May 2022.
Oporto will trade alongside a 7-Eleven service station, which shares the land with American burger chain Carls Jr.
Drive-through business Fast Lane Coffee has been built but it is yet to find an operator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.