YOUR SAY: Reject the 'false positives' raised to support battery project

Ms Huber's implication that Teresa Hicks' objection is based upon NIMBYism is denying the scientific reality of "forever chemicals". The tragic outcome for those whose health has been severely impacted by exposure to PFAS is clear evidence of the dangers forever chemicals pose to humans. Allowing these toxins to enter the groundwater and waterways of our pristine valley would be nothing short of negligent. It is hypocritical of Ms Huber to dismiss these concerns when she so strongly and publicly (Facebook) advocates and petitions for other communities for this very same reason.