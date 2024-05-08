YOUR SAY: Reject the 'false positives' raised to support battery project

In reply to Jenni Huber, to compare the Kiewa Valley battery site with the Snowy Hydro Scheme is completely nonsensical, both on scale and environmental implications.
Ms Huber's implication that Teresa Hicks' objection is based upon NIMBYism is denying the scientific reality of "forever chemicals". The tragic outcome for those whose health has been severely impacted by exposure to PFAS is clear evidence of the dangers forever chemicals pose to humans. Allowing these toxins to enter the groundwater and waterways of our pristine valley would be nothing short of negligent. It is hypocritical of Ms Huber to dismiss these concerns when she so strongly and publicly (Facebook) advocates and petitions for other communities for this very same reason.
The lack of consultation with locals who will be directly impacted is insulting. The "corporations" did not even give the locals a chance to have their views heard. Anyone dealing with local council would be aware of the bureaucracy required to meet their planning requirements. How is it then that something as large as this does not require that level of transparency?
The only financial link between the battery site and the residents of the Valley is negative. Firstly, farmers would be uninsurable, something that "city ideologues just do not understand" (Daniel Wild of the Institute of Public Affairs, speaking about living next to renewable energy projects).
Then there is the proven fire risk, the costs of which are more than just financial (Moorabool site, Geelong).
Ms Huber implies she is speaking on behalf of "the people", then refers to the Valley as "these people". Which is it, Ms Huber? She should take her own advice and heed actual local voices of common sense, knowledge and experience she so strongly advocates for.
We'd like to thank regional Victorians who have booked in to do a cervical screening test following Cancer Council Victoria's regional cervical cancer awareness campaign, run late last year.
A recent Cancer Council survey of 800 regional Victorians showed that more than two thirds of eligible Victorians who saw the campaign said they were now motivated to do a cervical screening test when they were next due, while almost one third who were due said they had booked in to do a cervical screening test.
A cervical screening test looks for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes almost all cases of cervical cancer. Women and people with a cervix aged 25-74 need to do a cervical screening test every five years, even if they don't have any symptoms.
However, data shows that women and people with a cervix who live in regional areas of Australia participate in the National Cervical Screening Program at a lower rate than those who live in major cities.
Statewide, a total of 69 per cent of eligible women and people with a cervix are participating in the National Cervical Screening Program.
Data from the Victorian Cancer Registry reported that between 2020-2022 Victorian women and people with a cervix living in regional areas were 22 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer compared to those living in metro areas.
Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and can be successfully treated if found early through regular cervical screening.
We're thrilled to see such a positive response to the campaign with more regional Victorians motivated to screen, but there is still more work to be done.
While we have seen significant increases in knowledge and intent to screen, there are still key knowledge gaps with only 16.3 per cent of respondents who saw the campaign correctly identifying that you should start screening at 25 years old. Of all respondents to the survey almost 40 per cent had not previously heard of the option to self-collect your test with a small swab.
We are continuing our work to increase knowledge of cervical screening and ensure everyone eligible is aware of the option to self-collect through our new In Your Hands cervical screening campaign currently running statewide until late May.
A cervical screening test every five years could save your life.
If you're due for your test, book in today at your local doctor's clinic, community health centre or Aboriginal health service. Preventing cervical cancer is in your hands.
To learn more about cervical screening and the In Your Hands campaign, visit cancervic.org.au/cervical.
