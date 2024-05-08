'Difficult but necessary': Tree removal along Noreuil Park riverbank

The Noreuil Park foreshore, south of the canoe club to Oddies Creek bridge, is being stripped back to rid the riverbank of invasive species.
Willow trees, English Elms and Privet are being removed to address erosion along the bank.
Albury Council said native trees such as river red gums and some "significant exotic trees" will be retained and protected.
"No significant trees have been removed as a part of this stage three woody weed removal program on the banks of the Murray River," deputy chief executive Brad Ferris said.
"(The species being removed) are considered weeds and there are strong environmental reasons for their removal. Willows in particular pose a serious threat to our waterways.
"Replacing non-native vegetation with indigenous plants will help to improve the health of the river environment, improve the river's appearance and create a better habitat for native wildlife, including platypus, fish, frogs, insects and birds."
The site will be rehabilitated with imported log and rock revetment and native riparian (river-based) species including river bottlebrush, river red gum, common reed, sweet bursaria, silver wattle, tree violet, sedges and rushes.
The project, separate to the hotly debated Noreuil Park River Bank Rehabilitation plan, will deliver results similar to completed works at Oddies Creek Park and the Riverside Precinct.
Albury councillor Stuart Baker said while he understands some residents will oppose the removal of trees, it must be done.
"I'm supportive of (the project)," he said. "I think it's necessary change.
"We should be trying to preserve the river the way it's always been rather than with introduced species growing everywhere.
"The willows clog things up, too. They're not suitable. I think the health of the river long term will be better if it's native."
Cr Baker said he understood some residents may be opposed to the project, and encouraged debate.
"Some people won't like it because it's change and there's trees there, but you could get different species and native species," he said.
"But I do know that it's a very, very valued place, Noreuil Park, and it's important to hear from lots of people whenever anything happens or is due to happen down there."
The initial response to the project on social media has been mixed, with some describing the change "difficult but necessary" while others lamented the removal of trees.
"Unfortunately a walk down this stretch of bank shows that likely over 80 per cent of the trees along the bank are exotic species (some of which are quite invasive), so most will be removed," Jessica Melbourne said on Facebook.
"I am personally of the opinion that in this instance, change is difficult but necessary to some extent for the future health of the places we love."
Sally Morris said of the project, "I hate it so much".
"As someone who grew up loving this space, it hurts my soul so deeply I can't even express it," she said on Facebook.
During the works, the site, including parts of the road and pathway, will be closed to the public.
Albury Council said this is due to the significant number of large trucks needed to transport material to and from the site.
A pedestrian management plan will be implemented to move pedestrians and cyclists through the area.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.
In regards to the Noreuil Park River Bank Rehabilitation plan, which received backlash over the amount of concrete to be added to the park, the community engagement process has been completed and the matter is expected to be discussed before council in the coming weeks.
Cr Baker said he expects the council to adjust the concept.
"I think (the council will take) a softer approach," he said.
"Nothing major will be happening in the short term. I know that."
