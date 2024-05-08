The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Quite offensive': MP hits back at claims made by grassroots challenger

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 9 2024 - 8:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer MP Sussan Ley says she welcomes the challenge at the next federal election from independent group Voices of Farrer. Picture by Mark Jesser
Farrer MP Sussan Ley says she welcomes the challenge at the next federal election from independent group Voices of Farrer. Picture by Mark Jesser

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has rebutted claims made against her by a new challenger, claims she describes as "quite offensive".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.