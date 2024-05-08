It goes without saying that you can't please all of the people all of the time.
So, it's no surprise there was an outpouring of anger when Albury chief executive Frank Zaknich tried to quietly announce, via a council newsletter, that the city wouldn't be presenting community awards or conducting citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day this year.
Perhaps what annoyed Albury residents more than the change itself was the fact that it was done without consultation and how it was communicated.
Whether it was the flood of letters to the editor that we received at The Border Mail, or Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn urging the community to "stamp their feet" over moves to shift Australia Day, it was clear that it was a topic people felt strongly about in our region.
It must be said that Mr Zaknich's decision was likely made with the best of intentions, because it's clear that January 26 can be a difficult day for many Indigenous people and trying to be respectful to their culture and feelings should be commended.
But the people of Albury have spoken, with Anthony Bunn reporting that a survey found more than 70 per cent of people wanted the city's council to acknowledge Australia Day with activities at Noreuil Park.
Just as the council came in for criticism for the change, it does deserve some credit for eventually seeking feedback when it comes to Australia Day and how it is recognised in the city.
There will be many in the community unhappy with the potential about-face - because you can't please all of the people all of the time - but it appears the majority of Albury will be onboard if the council accepts the results of the survey next week.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a terrific Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.