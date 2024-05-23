Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 25-26

Dark Side of the Moon is a timeless classic, exploring the passage of time and our inability to control it. Money, greed, conflict, depression, the feeling of isolation from reality. Seven-piece Run Like Hell pay tribute to this masterpiece, meticulously recreating it from start to finish. They take you on a journey back in time to when you first heard it: marvelling at the sonic experimentation, visceral feelings evoked by the lyrics, comforted by the lush melodies and exceptional production. Lovingly holding the iconic album cover in your hands. After leaving you spellbound, Run Like Hell return to the stage with an encore of essential classics such as Echoes, Comfortably Numb and Another Brick in the Wall. Complete with visceral animations, lighting, sassy sax and exceptional backing vocals, Run Like Hell are a Floydian experience not to be missed.