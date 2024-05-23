Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 25-26

The Morning Show host Larry Emdur has made a limited edition whisky in collaboration with Corowa Distilling Co. The brand, The Ben Buckler, reflected Emdur's home turf of Bondi. Emdur will attend the official launch this weekend. He posted on Corowa Distilling Co's Instagram post about the launch: "I'm so pumped for this! Don't expect to see any of my terrible dance moves from Dancing With The Stars, or maybe after a couple of Ben Bucklers that's exactly what you should expect. Let's play!" Ticket price includes unlimited Corowa whisky including The Ben Buckler whisky cocktails, beer, wine, soft drink, oyster bar, canapes and entertainment by The Wobbly Boot. Bookings essential: corowadistilling.com.au/the-ben-buckler
James Reyne is dipping back into the Crawl File, hitting the road to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Australian Crawl's first greatest hits collection. To coincide with the tour, Crawl File is being re-issued on vinyl by Universal Music. Crawl File plays like a classic gig, opening with the band's debut single, Beautiful People, and closing with their most popular live song, The Boys Light Up. In between are some of the most-loved Australian songs of all time, including Reckless, Errol, Oh No Not You Again, Lakeside, Downhearted and Things Don't Seem.
Students from Xavier High School have got their heads in the game, ready to rock the stage for their school production. The well-known Disney classic High School Musical will involved more than 100 students across all areas of the show. The story follows a relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, a new girl at school. They meet on a family vacation and become attracted to each other while singing in a karaoke competition. Later rediscovering each other at school, in a surprise decision they auditioned together for the school show and found themselves with the lead roles. Tickets: xhsww.catholic.edu.au.
Hosted by the RSPCA Albury Branch, the Million Paws Walk raises money for animals in need. Registration opens at 9am and the 500 metres to 5-kilometre walk (your choice) will start at 10am. Enjoy delicious food and coffee stalls, market stalls, the RSPCA merchandise stall, games, entertainment and prizes, all in support of a great cause. The route is flat and accessible for all. There will also be plenty of shelter and seating, play areas and toilets. For more details email mpw@rspcansw.org.au or albury@rspcansw.org.au.
The Beechworth Vignerons Association is offering wine tasting and masterclasses in the heart of Beechworth. The main tasting is from 1pm to 5pm with optional masterclasses from 11am. The chardonnay masterclass from 11am includes two vignerons discussing several local premium examples plus some special wines to benchmark. The cool climate reds masterclass from 11.45am includes two vignerons talking about six local cool climate red wines from the Beechworth wine region against some special benchmark wines. Workshops cost $30. Among those pouring their wines will be A. Rodda, Baarmutha, Castagna, Fighting Gully Road, Eldorado Road, Giaconda, Indigo Vineyard, Piano Piano, Savaterre, Senti, Sorrenberg, Weathercraft, Vignerons Schmlzer & Brown and Willem Kurt.
Talgarno Cemetery Trust will host a fascinating event, "Honouring lives, celebrating memories. Our history lives here". It will include a guided tour, stories and a delicious Devonshire afternoon tea. The event is free but any donations for the maintenance of the cemetery are welcome. For more information phone Julie 0412 433 499.
For the eighth year, Sydney Writers' Festival returns to the Albury Library Museum to bring the best of the festival direct to you. One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will livestream headline events from Sydney to the Library Museum for four days from Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26. Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers. Audiences can also participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage. Festival pass $25, day pass $10 or single session $5. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/sydney-writers-festival-live-and-local-albury-librarymuseum
Presented by the Austin 7 Club in association with HMRAV, the 47th Historic Winton offers traditional action and special feature events. On Saturday, a Cortina Challenge will run as souped up, zappy, little family favourites of the 1960s and 1970s compete in neck-and-neck action. A motorcycle favourite series will also start on Saturday as Indian Motorcycles battle it out against Harley Davidson models. The Sunday Parade presents the beautiful, the unusual and the rusty relics as the best in show circulate in splendour on the Winton Motor Raceway track. Spectators can also enjoy the marketplace, coffee, food and the massive displays in the Shannons Car Park and in car parks around the track. Highlights will be streamed on Facebook and Instagram @historicwinton. Tickets and camping are available at the gate or online: ticketebo.com.au/historicwinton.
LISTEN UP
Dark Side of the Moon is a timeless classic, exploring the passage of time and our inability to control it. Money, greed, conflict, depression, the feeling of isolation from reality. Seven-piece Run Like Hell pay tribute to this masterpiece, meticulously recreating it from start to finish. They take you on a journey back in time to when you first heard it: marvelling at the sonic experimentation, visceral feelings evoked by the lyrics, comforted by the lush melodies and exceptional production. Lovingly holding the iconic album cover in your hands. After leaving you spellbound, Run Like Hell return to the stage with an encore of essential classics such as Echoes, Comfortably Numb and Another Brick in the Wall. Complete with visceral animations, lighting, sassy sax and exceptional backing vocals, Run Like Hell are a Floydian experience not to be missed.
Composer and pianist Dmitri Shostakovich lived under the constant threat and reality of authoritarian regimes - keeping a packed suitcase under the stairs in case he got a knock on the door in the middle of the night. His music was subversive, characterised by sharp contrasts, elements of the grotesque and ambivalent tonality. On the other side was his quirky humour, making him a man of great contrasts. Experience both sides of his genius in this brilliant program performed by Orpheus Trio, with special guest artists Merlyn Quaife (soprano), Markiyan Melnychenko (violin) and Simon Oswell (viola). Program: Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op.8; Seven Romances on Poems of Alexander Blok Op. 127; and Piano Quintet in G minor, Op.57.
Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey through the ages, as the choir repertoire brings to life enchanting songs from beloved movies spanning across the decades. Comprised of dedicated and talented choristers and performers from across the region, Murray Concert Choir is dedicated to uplifting the community through the power of music. Experience the magic of beautiful harmonies as they breathe new life into iconic film melodies, transporting you to the heart of your favourite cinematic moments. It features the timeless classic As Time Goes By from Casablanca, Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's, the iconic ballad My Heart Will Go On from Titanic, the uplifting Ain't No Mountain High Enough from Sister Act and the adrenaline-pumping anthem Eye Of The Tiger from Rocky.
