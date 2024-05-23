The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 25-26

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 23 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Morning Show host Larry Emdur and Corowa Distilling Co head distiller Beau Schilg worked on the new whisky project together. Picture supplied
The Morning Show host Larry Emdur and Corowa Distilling Co head distiller Beau Schilg worked on the new whisky project together. Picture supplied

DRINK UP

The Ben Buckler Launch Event, Corowa Distilling Co, 20 Steel Street, Corowa, Saturday, May 25, 6pm to 11.30pm

The Morning Show host Larry Emdur has made a limited edition whisky in collaboration with Corowa Distilling Co. The brand, The Ben Buckler, reflected Emdur's home turf of Bondi. Emdur will attend the official launch this weekend. He posted on Corowa Distilling Co's Instagram post about the launch: "I'm so pumped for this! Don't expect to see any of my terrible dance moves from Dancing With The Stars, or maybe after a couple of Ben Bucklers that's exactly what you should expect. Let's play!" Ticket price includes unlimited Corowa whisky including The Ben Buckler whisky cocktails, beer, wine, soft drink, oyster bar, canapes and entertainment by The Wobbly Boot. Bookings essential: corowadistilling.com.au/the-ben-buckler

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.