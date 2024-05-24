The Border Mail
'Incompatible' Horse trainers upset at plan for stables

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 25 2024 - 7:00am
Developer Neil Sawyer at the stables, which were home to Albury Gold Cup winning trainer Brett Cavanough and are now subject to council debate with a plan for the site to be scrutinised on Monday night. Picture by Layton Holley
Developer Neil Sawyer at the stables, which were home to Albury Gold Cup winning trainer Brett Cavanough and are now subject to council debate with a plan for the site to be scrutinised on Monday night. Picture by Layton Holley

Fears for the safety of horses and a concern that thoroughbred trainers will be deterred from Albury are among the objections laid out to the city council over a plan to turn stables into an industrial property.

Journalist

