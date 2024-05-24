'Chance to seize the opportunity' for league's representative stars

Opportunities have opened up on court in the Ovens and Murray's open interleague netball side, with two of the league's biggest stars unavailable for the trip to Shepparton.
Corowa-Rutherglen's Sophie Hanrahan and Wodonga Raiders' Mia Lavis have had to pull out of this weekend's representative clash against the Goulburn Valley League due to "unforeseen circumstances".
"It gives the rest of the playing group a really good chance to seize the opportunity and have a crack," coach Noel Halton said.
The squad will otherwise remain unchanged, with the inclusion of Wodonga Bulldogs' A-grade goaler and 17-under representative Lily McKimmie.
Yarrawonga playing coach Laura Ryan has been named captain of the side.
"Between her (Ryan) and Emily Browne, we have a really good mix of experience and youth and hopefully that holds us in good stead," Halton added.
"We can't wait to see what they show us on the court."
North Albury's Madi Lieschke and Raiders' Taylor Donelan and Maggie St John will make their interleague debuts, while Eliza Mooney steps up into the senior representative ranks for the first time.
The O and M line-up will be trying to end its drought against rivals Goulburn Valley, who have been successful in majority of the sides' meetings.
"I know our playing group is excited about the challenge and they'll give it their best shot," Halton said.
"Win, lose, or draw, that's all we can ask for."
Following his recognition as Netball Victoria's Coach of the Year, Halton is excited for his first time at the helm of the open interleague side.
"It's really nice to represent and coach your local competition," he said.
The open interleague squad is:
Emily Browne, Grace Hay, Madi Lieschke (North Albury), Taylor Donelan, Mackensey House, Eliza Mooney, Emily Stewart, Maggie St John (Wodonga Raiders), Laura Ryan (Yarrawonga), and Lily McKimmie (Wodonga).
Shaylah House's 15-under will make history this weekend as the league's first representative side for the junior age group.
No changes have been made to the squad, which consists of:
Chelsie Ackerly (Lavington), Lily Boyer (Myrtleford), Zali Howard (North Albury), Brylee Carkeek, Zali Fryer, Chloe Hale, Lucy Tinkler, Chloe Richardson (Raiders), Izzy McMahon (Wangaratta), Lily Lyster, Lainey Draper (Rovers), Arhi Cohen (Wodonga), Training partners: Gemma Corcoran (Myrtleford), Tyla Hilton (North Albury), Maddison Smith (Raiders).
There has only been one change made to Jodie House's 17-under side, with Neeve Taylor ruled out due to injury.
17-under interleague squad:
Aleira McCowan, Kijana McCowan (Albury), Skylah McPherson (Myrtleford), Sophia Kotzur, Zali Macklan, Mackenzie Thompson, Neeve Taylor (Raiders), Amelia Sharp, Holly McCarthy, (Wang Rovers), Abbey Bloye, Molly Moylan, Lily McKimmie (Wodonga). Training partners: Latoya Bowers (Raiders), Meg Foley (Wodonga), Sammi Murray (North Albury).
All three matches will take place at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve on Saturday, with 15-under commencing at 11:15am, 17-under at 12:45pm, followed by the open side at 2:30pm.
