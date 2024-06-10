'Critical performance benchmarks not being met'

Wodonga's mayor says his council will not be following its Albury counterpart and moving towards wide-scale reductions in speed limits on roads in the city.
Ron Mildren was reacting to a plan to cut vehicle speed limits to 40kmh in the CBDs of Albury and Lavington and to 50kmh along routes such as Waugh Road and Kaitlers Road.
Meanwhile, a court case has painted a dire picture of North East policing resources, with thousands of shifts going unfilled and baseline service levels regularly not met last year.
A tribunal has heard police in the region had been unable to meet community safety and service demands due to staff problems, and that "critical performance benchmarks are not being met".
In sport, prolific goalkicker James Breen's hopes of kicking 100 goals for the first time in his career have been curtailed by suspension.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a terrific Tuesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail , editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.