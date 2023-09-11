CR United's hopes of winning back-to-back Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one men's premierships remains alive.
The minor premiers bounced back from an upset loss to Norths in the first week of finals to edge out Falcons 2-1 at Albury Hockey Centre on Sunday, September 10, and book their place in another decider.
In what was a tight game from start to finish, both teams started with controlled passing in an attempt to gain ground down the field.
The second quarter continued the same way with Falcons playing controlled defensive hockey and CR United unable to make the most of their opportunities in the circle.
A number of short corners went the way of CR United in the third term, with none leading to goals until a penalty stroke was awarded late in the quarter and converted by Sam McIntosh to give them a 1-0 lead.
Alex Macqueen doubled United's advantage early in the final term, but, with the game looking all but over, Falcons' hopes were kept alive with a goal to Dom Wild.
Despite a valiant effort, Falcons were unable to find an equaliser to send the contest into extra time and CR United progressed to the grand final against Norths on Sunday, September 17.
Falcons will face Norths-Wombats in the division one women's decider after a hard-fought 1-0 win against CR United.
The defending champions were put under plenty of pressure early by CR United, who won multiple short corners but couldn't capitalise.
It was end-to-end in the second term, which had the crowd on its feet, but both defences held up well.
A short corner awarded to Falcons in the dying seconds of the third quarter proved the turning point, with Jade Mann making the most of the opportunity to put away what would end up being the winning goal.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.