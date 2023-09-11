The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

CR United men and Falcons women win through to Hockey Albury-Wodonga grand finals

By Narelle Hamilton
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CR United's hopes of winning back-to-back Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one men's premierships remains alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.