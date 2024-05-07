The Border Mail
Shipping and mishandling: Coffee shop owner on why closure was brewing for a while

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 7 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:50pm
The former Muffin Break cafe in Wodonga Plaza has been boarded up since its closure in April 2024. Picture supplied
The former Muffin Break cafe in Wodonga Plaza has been boarded up since its closure in April 2024. Picture supplied

A Border business owner believes approval of pop-up food vendors by Wodonga Council has contributed to the demise of his Wodonga Plaza coffee shop.

