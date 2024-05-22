The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Council 'consumed, fixated and distracted by unrelated matters'

By Letters to the Editor
May 22 2024 - 2:00pm
Albury Council's Australia Day celebrations at Noreuil Park, pictured here in 2023, were altered this year, with councillors recently announcing plans for the activities in 2025. File picture by James Wiltshire
Council fixated and distracted

Yet another example of just how ridiculously out of ratepayer, broader community touch this current Albury City Council is. They are so consumed, fixated and distracted by unrelated matters that have no bearing on its primary and only duty of roads, rates, rubbish and graffiti. This bunch of councillors, "chose to roll the dice" experiment with Australia Day, typically without any consultation then embarrassingly buckled and backflipped under the backlash only to now continue to not listen to the broader public's honest assessment and scathing feedback!

