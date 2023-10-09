The Border Mail
Column

LIVING LIGHTLY: Vivid colours don't prevent eastern rosellas hiding

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros, Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability
October 10 2023 - 8:00am
A glorious Eastern Rosella perched on a low branch. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)
One of our most commonly seen and widespread parrots is the eastern rosella, and it is arguably one of Australia's most beautiful birds. The plumage of the eastern rosella is especially vivid - red, yellow, blue, green and black. Despite this bold coloration, when rosellas are feeding on the ground, among the grass or perched among the foliage in the tree tops, they can be very difficult to see, often seeming to disappear completely into the background. Despite their bright colours, their plumage is patterned so that it creates an extremely effective camouflage which assists the birds in avoiding detection by potential predators.

