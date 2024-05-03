Importance of community shines through in David's Dance for Cancer campaign

David De Koeyer has long been a fan of hip-hop music.
But dancing to it certainly wasn't on his radar.
The qualified plumber, building business manager and events co-ordinator is among the 11 Albury-Wodonga personalities featured in the 2024 Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
Mr De Koeyer has teamed up with first-time teacher for the event Georgia Spence to perform a '90s hip-hop routine in front of more than 500 people at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 10.
"It's been full on because it's a very busy time of the year for me, but this event is sensational for the community," he said.
"I haven't got a direct link to cancer to say 'that's my cause', but being a father of three, I'm always trying to show right and wrong to my young children.
"That was more my push because helping out in the community is an amazing thing. We're all in this together, we all need to look after each other and building that community is what has pushed me more than a personal experience."
Mr De Koeyer, who coaches basketball while also hosting weddings at Barnawartha North venue Redbank Events, said this genre was right up his alley.
"It's probably more the music that I tend to listen to anyway," he said.
"I've never been a big dancer, but I've never shied from the dance floor, especially after a couple of frothies.
"My daughter is right into performing and has done some performances through school at the exhibition centre and things like that. She absolutely loves it, so I'll show her what I can do.
"Georgia Spence is my dance partner and she's amazing. She's young, talented, has never taught before, but has given me great direction.
"Everything seems to be nice and fluid and easygoing. Being involved in three businesses, she's extremely flexible to be able to get practices in.
"From what Georgia has said to me, basketball has definitely helped with my co-ordination and made teaching a little bit easier."
Mr De Koeyer has been able to raise more than $5000 for Cancer Council NSW throughout his Dance for Cancer campaign, and hopes to edge close to his initial goal of $10,000 in the final week before the gala night.
Wodonga Pincho's Catering is running a pie and lasagne drive for him, while funds from every dog walk and wash received by animals staying at All4paws Pet Resort at Barnawartha North will be donated to Mr De Koeyer's cause.
"I've had a few small things and I've reached out to a few smaller local businesses that have helped out," he said.
To support Mr De Koeyer's fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to his Stars of the Border page.
