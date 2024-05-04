Will hairdresser's Dance for Cancer be a cut above the competition?

Mat Ralston doesn't have to turn too far to see the impacts of cancer on those close to him.
The Albury hairdresser of 25 years has been by the side of many clients who have required a head shave when going through treatment for the disease.
It's to those people that Mr Ralston is dedicating his efforts through Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
The manager of Hairhouse Albury is among 11 Border personalities selected to perform a dance routine in front of more than 500 people at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 10.
Teamed up with Megan Reid, a seasoned ballroom dancer of 17 years, the pair are planning to wow the audience with a cha cha performance.
"My partner Megan has been amazing showing me how to actually dance. Before this, I could not dance to save myself," Mr Ralston said.
"It's been hard, but quite rewarding. Learning a new skill and meeting a group of people that are amazing, and being able to help people in the future has been great.
"We're donating money so research can be done or help given to people that are in need that can't work because of treatment and things like that.
"The experience for me has been quite humbling. Listening to people's stories from when I've had all my fundraisers and things like that, it actually brings it home.
"You actually feel quite humbled that you can help people by raising money for their foundation."
Mr Ralston, who has been at Hairhouse Albury for 18 years, said there had been a buzz around the salon as clients got behind his efforts.
"Who hasn't had a connection to cancer? When I was asked to do this, I thought about all the clients over the last 25 years that I've lost to cancer," he said.
"I've also had a team member who has just fought cancer, so being able to give back is the main thing for me.
"I've done so many head shaves and seen so many tears shed, so if I can do anything to help, that's the main thing."
Mr Ralston has raised just shy of $20,000 for Cancer Council NSW in the lead up to Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer, and is hopeful he'll reach $30,000 in the final week of the campaign.
"I've got a couple of things coming in from raffles and things like that, so hopefully I should hit that target," he said.
"As I say to anyone, it's more money than they had yesterday, so that's the main thing.
"A lot of my clients are coming in and asking how I'm going, and they're quite happy to donate because they know I'm doing it for a genuine reason.
"The actual group that we're dancing with has been amazing. Every one that I've talked to in the group are so humbled, it's been a humbling experience for all of us."
Mr Ralston said he and Ms Reid would be "squeezing as much practice in as we can" in the final days before the performance.
But he's not putting too much pressure on himself.
"At the end of the day, if it's no good or if I stuff up, it doesn't matter because I'm helping someone," he said.
To support Mr Ralston's fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to his Stars of the Border page.
